CSFD crews work on fire mitigation in Ute Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department and City Forestry are working on a fire mitigation project on 14.5 acres of Ute Valley Park.

Colorado Springs Parks said minimal impact is expected for public areas.

UPDATE: This project will take 3-4 weeks – weather dependent. — CO Springs Parks (@COSpringsParks) July 27, 2020

The goal is to reduce wildfire risk in Ute Valley Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Crews are working to get rid of fuels for a possible fire by limbing, thinning stand density, modification/chipping of any dead and down woody debris, and the removal of live, dead, and diseased standing vegetation within Ute Valley Park.

Mitigation is expected continue for another week or so.

