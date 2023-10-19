(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Oct. 19 Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Chief Randy Royal was named 2023’s George Mazzotti Fire Chief of the Year for the state of Colorado.

CSFD said Chief Royal was chosen by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (CFPC) and Colorado State Fire Chiefs. The George Mazzotti Fire Chief of the Year award honors an individual’s positive contributions to leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, service to the public, and contributions to the Colorado Fire Service as a whole.

Chief Royal has been a member of the CSFD since 1987 and has worked in emergency services for over 42 years, 28 of which as a paramedic. He has served in a Chief Officer role for 16 years as a Battalion Chief, Shift Commander, and Deputy Chief. He was sworn in as Fire Chief in 2021.

According to CSFD, Chief Royal has been involved in many programs and projects during his career. Chief Royal participated in the initiation of the Tactical Emergency Medical Program, worked in the early Hazmat and Tox-medic Programs, managed the Medical Division, helped develop the Awards and Recognition Program, and more.

Chief Royal has received numerous awards during his career. CSFD said Chief Royal is most proud of being recognized as part of the department’s efforts with the Castle West Apartment fire, Waldo Canyon fire, and Black Forest fire.