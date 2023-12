(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene near Highway 24 and South Union Boulevard due to a small grass fire in a median.

CSFD posted about the incident just before 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, and said the fire was under control. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work.

CSFD said that Colorado Springs is under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. on Thursday.