CSFD and CSU rescue construction worker in trench Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed on him Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Construction crews immediately started digging to save the man until fire crews arrived. The Colorado Springs Utilities were also on scene helping to dig the man out with a vacuum truck.

“We just have to be very careful in these types of rescues because the soil weighs so much,” Lieutenant Aaron McConnellogue said. “He was buried up to his chest initially so obviously we are concerned about his respiratory drive and just being able to breathe. every time he exhales that dirt kind of gets a little bit tighter around his chest.”

CSFD said it took about an hour and a half to save the man. The Fire Department said the vacuum truck saved them about an hour of digging time.

The victim is in stable condition and was in good spirits before being taken to the hospital.