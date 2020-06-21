‘Cruising with Pride’ parade zooms around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– One group celebrated Pride by getting creative and having a car parade throughout the city on Sunday.

“To me this is the most important part of the year for me, more important than Christmas, so I was trying to find a way to be physically out and visible to show pride- but social distance,”said Ash Stephens, Organizer of event.

Ash Stephens (left)

The cars decorated with rainbow flags, paint, and signs, as they drove around various locations across the city.

