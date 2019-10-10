Crisis Debrief Program heals Pueblo officers after shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. — There have been about 26 officer-involved shootings in the last two or three years in Pueblo, which means countless lives impacted.

Oftentimes the public grieves or sympathizes for the suspect’s families, but the officers and their families are just as impacted.

For officers in the Pueblo Police department, they use the National Crisis Debriefing Program. Officers usually go on paid administrative leave, which is between 10 days to two weeks. All of the officers who were present during the incident, sit in on a meeting, that they call a debrief.

Leaders who implement the program say debriefing these traumatic situations can help prevent PTSD, domestic violence, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Pastor Doug Cox is one of the chaplains for Pueblo PD. He is the one who leads the debrief after officers are involved in a situation where they may have used deadly force.

Cox said the debriefs work because they are confidential and said officers say things like ‘I’m numb.’

Asking for help after a traumatic situation is rare because officers don’t want to seem soft, which Pastor Cox said makes his job hard.

“We have to be kind of tough and sometimes we are too tough for our own good,” said Sergeant Frank Ortega. “It’s therapeutic.”

“They are so strong at first then the tear slides out,” said Pastor Cox. “They are skeptical and they’ve earned the right to be skeptical when you come in and say ‘I’d like to help.’ It requires that you be willing to commit long enough to earn their trust.”

Sgt. Ortega was the supervisor of an operation to capture two robbery suspects that went wrong. He said they had a plan and it didn’t work out. Ortega was detaining a woman while a fellow officer was detaining a man. The other officer had to fire his weapon and kill the man.

“I didn’t shoot the suspect, I didn’t kill the suspect, but you still feel those emotions because you are a team,” Ortega said. “You want to help your team, if you are not there when they are facing physical danger, you don’t have their back.”

Cox said during a debrief officers often think about their own family.

“To realize just how close he came to never having the chance to never go back,” explained Cox.

Though the incident lasts just seconds, the repercussions could last years.

“That moment, when [he] pulls that trigger changes his life forever,” said Cox. “They lost something, a sense of innocence, a sense of safety.”

Some times, officers are unable to come back to work. After eight months of going through the police academy, they decide to leave their dream job.

“Not always, but sometimes, the dream is shattered,” said Cox.

Cox believes it works because he hears Ortega say, ‘when officers are at a bad scene and they see Cox show up they immediately feel better.’