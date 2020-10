CRIPPLE CREEK— Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum will be turned into a paranormal investigation site on Saturday.

The paranormal sessions are open to people, the first session is 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The second session is 9:30 pm until 11:30 pm.

The museum will sell 10 tickets per session. $35 per person (18+).

For more information call 719-689-6556.