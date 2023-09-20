(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The fall season comes with changing leaves and crisp mornings. To celebrate Cripple Creek is holding a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.

The free festival will feature live music, professional wood carving displays, demonstrations, and sculptures for sale. The festival will be held on Bennett Avenue between 3rd and 5th Streets and at the District Museum at the top of Bennett Ave. and 5th St. beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

On Saturday, a pumpkin carving contest for kids will be held, along with six Historical Trolley Tours provided by the Gold Camp Victorian Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, a pie-baking contest with prizes for the top three winners.

“We’re looking forward to this final salute to summer after what many say was one of the best Donkey Derby Day summer celebrations in history,” said Brandon Westhoff, president of the Two Mile High Club. “Now it’s time to celebrate the new season and all it has to offer.”

Cripple Creek said Highway 67 from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek is one of the most beautiful fall drives in the region.