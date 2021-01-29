Crime Stoppers looking for local support

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is launching a new Support Program to increase reporting on crimes as well as overall safety in the region.

For decades, PPACS, a 501(c)(3) has directly improved the lives of citizens by offering an alternative avenue to provide information that may assist law enforcement in solving crimes.

PPACS allows individuals to provide anonymous tips in exchange for rewards, and operates separately from law enforcement.

That additional outlet has yielded, over time:

 4,933 Arrests

 8,224 Cases Cleared

 $23.1 Million in Property Recovered

“The Colorado Springs Police Department is pleased to continue our partnership with Pike’s Peak Area Crime Stoppers. They are an important part of helping us safeguard our community,” said CSPD Chief Vince Niski.

And El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder is offering the support of his office as well.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been a long supporter and partner of the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. We are excited to be a part of this new Support Program,” he said.