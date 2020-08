COLORADO SPRINGS– Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued two children from the river near Chelton and Academy.

From a video tweeted by CSFD, the children were sitting on a rock in the water. CSFD stated that the two kids were playing at the bottom of the Sand Creek riverbed when the heavy rainfall started.

By 5:30 p.m., both children were sucessfully rescued. They will be treated by paramedics on scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire technical rescue team has successfully rescued the 2nd child. Patients will be treated by on scene Paramedics pic.twitter.com/fZlO0hCc0z — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2020

#ColoradoSpringsFire rescue crews setting up for rescue operations at this time. pic.twitter.com/alRICrMH6B — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2020

