PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Sunday morning, Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police responded to a structure fire in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police say the structure fire is located near Pine Street and W Northern Ave.

No injuries were reported, as the structure appears to be vacant, according to PPD.

Black Hills Energy also responded, since transformers were apparently damaged.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.