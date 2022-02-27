FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – Rescue crews, are on day six of their search for a Fremont County missing man.

50-year-old Bobby Stringer was reported missing on February 22nd. According to the Stringer family, he was last seen with a friend at the Indian Springs Campground on Phantom Canyon Road. The friend allegedly told his family, that they wanted to go rock hunting a few miles up the road and as it got dark, and snow started to fall they built a fire.

Stringer’s friend told his family that he walked down the road and when he returned Stringer was gone. The friend then built a fire under the bridge to wait for Stringer, but he never showed up and so that is when the friend reported him missing. Stringer’s family tells FOX21 News they have their suspicions about that story.

“A lot of us really feel like the story doesn’t seem like the story is adding up correctly because where they say he was dropped off to go rock hunting it doesn’t seem like an area that he would go,” Stringer’s Niece Mercedez Stringer said. “We are praying that we find him alive but you have to be prepared for the worst.”

Bobby Stringer

On Saturday Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, and Royal Gorge Heli Tours searched for Stringer in Phantom Canyon.

There has also been assistance from the Colorado Search and Rescue – State SAR Coordinators, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol – Cell Phone Forensics, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The search has included K9s, drones, helicopters, and the state’s Multi-Mission Aircraft.

Fremont Search & Rescue

Fremont Search & Rescue

Fremont Search & Rescue

Fremont Search & Rescue

Teams reported knee-deep snow in areas, downed timber, and steep, rocky, and slick conditions. They added freezing temperatures are making the search challenging.

If you have information about Stringer, you are asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 276-5555 ext. 8.