COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department is responded to a swift water rescue near Fountain on Saturday night.

CSFD says the location is near the Fountain Creek Nature Center.

Two people and their dog were stuck on the sandbar area after heavy rainfall which caused the water to rise.

The CSFD Fire Chief tells FOX21 they were stranded for three to four hours waving at people driving by until someone realized they needed help.

The couple and their dog were rescued safely.