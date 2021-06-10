Crews respond to small wildland fire near North Cheyenne Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people called in reports of smoke in the area of North Cheyenne Canyon Park on Thursday afternoon. Colorado Springs Fire crews quickly responded to the area.

Once they arrived on scene, crews described the fire as less than an acre in size, and burning grass and brush in an area of thick vegetation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a #GrassFire in the area of Evans Avenue and Mesa Avenue. Wildland 4 on scene reporting an approximate 1/4 acre fire — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 10, 2021

CSFD called for support from the Colorado Springs Police Department to block traffic and make room for emergency vehicles.

