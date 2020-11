COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a grass fire near Powers Road and Airport Road on Saturday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire is under control and crews are working to put out hot spots. Dark burn spots are visible from the road.

CSFD tweeted the size of the fire was around 2-3 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update Powers Grass Fire- Fire is estimated at 2-3 acres and is under control. Crews will remain in the area putting out hotspots. Today’s fire danger is Very High w/ #RedFlag. We received 7 911 calls on this fire. Thank you for early reporting to keep this fire manageable pic.twitter.com/GGEXV6NC9V — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 14, 2020

The Colorado Springs Fire Department asks the public to avoid the area.