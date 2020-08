COLORADO SPRINGS– Lanes were blocked on Monday afternoon as crews repaired a gas line that was hit near Chapel Hills Drive and Briargate Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) responded to the leak which was located outside of the building.

CSFD says construction crews were working in the area hit the gas line.

People inside of the building were evacuated and CSU was on scene to see if the leak had spread into the building.