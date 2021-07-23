Crews respond to garage fire in Old Colorado City Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department was called around 8:40 p.m. to a detached garage fire in the Old Colorado City area Friday night.

Engine 5 arrived around 8:45 p.m. on the scene and reporting heavy fire from the front of the home. The fire was put out quickly, according to CSFD.

30th Street is shut down from Kiowa to Pikes Peak while CSFD puts out the fire. Police are asking people to avoid the area. As of 9:45 p.m., the road will be opening soon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

