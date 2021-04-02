Crews rescue person out of a 40-foot sinkhole Thursday in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple crews helped rescue a person from a 40 foot sinkhole on Thursday in Lake County.

On April 1 around 6:00 p.m. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) was called to assist the Leadville Fire Department to a sinkhole. Seven LCSAR members responded and arrived on scene less than 30 minutes after the initial page.

LCSAR collaborated with Leadville FD and St. Vincent Hospital EMS to safely haul both the subject and the firefighter who had made patient contact, out of the deep hole.

The rescue operation was completed and the scene cleared by 8 p.m.









Courtesy of Lake County Search and Rescue

The mission was obviously not in a wilderness or area away from a road (the typical domain of SAR) but because of the limited resources available in Lake County, LCSAR often supports the FD and other first responder agencies in urban technical rescue and response.

LCSAR technical rope rescue team has put in thousands of hours of training over the past year to be ready for missions like this one and they’re proud that their team was able to swiftly respond and conduct safe and efficient technical operations in both urban and wilderness settings.