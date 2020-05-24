Crews conclude search at Chaffee County property, no leads found

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The three-day search for missing Chaffee County woman at a property on County Road 105 on the east side of Salida is over, according to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, CBI and FBI went to the site to follow-up on leads developed during the course of the Suzanne Morphew missing person case.

Morphew was reported missing May 10, on Mother’s Day.

Investigators searched several locations on the property; however, they were unable to make any connection to Suzanne Morphew’s case at this time.

The sheriff said details about the search will not be released.

The property owner was fully cooperative with law enforcement and not connected with the disappearance of Ms. Morphew, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Someone has that key piece of information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I’m asking our community members to continue to use the tip line to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential the tip may seem,” said Sheriff Spezze.

Hundreds of tips related to Ms. Morphew’s case have been called to the designated tip line.

If you know anything abou this case call (719) 312-7530.