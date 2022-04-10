FOX21 News Colorado
Posted: Apr 10, 2022 / 05:44 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 10, 2022 / 05:51 PM MDT
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says a wildfire has broken out along County Road 89.
This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. address from 600-720 county rd 89 is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of county rd 89. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune to local media for upd— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 10, 2022
This is a developing story; FOX21 will update as soon as new information becomes available.