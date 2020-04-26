Crews battling 68-acre fire near Cheeseman Reservoir

DECKERS, CO.,– The ‘560 fire’ is currently burning 68 acres near Forest Road 560, approximately three miles northwest of the Cheesman Reservoir, according to the Pike and San Isabel National Forest and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands website.

Forest Road 560, which is east of Deckers in Jefferson County, is currently closed due to the fire.

The fire is at 0% containment and no structures have been threatned.

Red marker is the approximate location of the 560 Fire

As of Sunday morning, no homes have been evacuated.

On Sunday, crews will continue to build and strengthen firelines on the 560 fire and a bulldozer will assist those crews building fireline where accessible, according to the PSICC_NF twitter page.

The website says, “The fire is burning in the old Hayman burn scar through heavy standing dead and downed trees. These trees not only create a tripping hazard for firefighters but they also put firefighters at risk from falling trees. The fire is burning in very steep and rugged terrain. Engines and overhead are on scene from US Forest Service and North Fork Fire Department. Smoke from this fire can be seen from the surrounding counties.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EFR has a squad on the#560Fire. This is a good reminder that with the warmer/drier conditions it is very possible for a wildfire. PLEASE be extra careful as COVID precautions make it extra difficult for us to fight wildland fires. https://t.co/5Ki1vnwUt8 pic.twitter.com/ewJYb46dhf — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) April 26, 2020

Aerial videos were taken and can be viewed on their website here.

>>Click here for more updates on the 560 fire.