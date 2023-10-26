UPDATE: FRIDAY 10/27/2023 9:40 a.m.

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Saint Charles Fire is now 10% contained and 428 acres, according to the most recent press release sent on Friday, Oct. 27.

THURSDAY 10/26/2023 1:17 p.m.

Fire crews are battling the Saint Charles Fire which has grown to 330 acres and is still at 0% containment, during a Red Flag Warning day on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 (RM CIMT1) took over management of the fire at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The fire has grown to 330 acres and are maintaining fire lines and perimeters in anticipation of the Red Flag Warning on Thursday.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

RM CIMT1 breaks down the activities into three sections of the fire, broken into Divisions A, D, and K.

Division A

RM CIMT1 said firefighters north of the fire will be holding and improving the existing fireline to keep the fire in check and will be looking for potential containment opportunities in the event the current lines do not hold.

Division D

On the west side of the fire, a dozer line has been put in place near San Isabel along the Forest Service boundary, working north along the fire perimeter and tying into existing roads. According to RM CIMT1, firefighters will continue to prep this area in the event the fire pushes to the west and threatens structures or operations need to happen.

Along the southern perimeter, firefighters are mopping up hot spots. Firefighters are also “cold trailing” along the perimeter working east. RM CIMT1 said cold trailing is when firefighters work to control an inactive fire edge by carefully inspecting the ground to detect heat. Any hot areas are mopped up and lined to prevent fire movement.

Division K

Along the southern edge of the fire in Division K, firefighters are scouting for ways to contain the fire in the area. On Oct. 25 retardant lines were put in place along the northeast, east, and southeast perimeter to help slow the fire’s spread. The work will continue on Thursday, weather-dependent.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity until 7 p.m. Thursday.