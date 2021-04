COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about the incident just before 4:15 p.m., responding to 945 Lower Gold Camp Road, Norris Penrose Event Center, for the vehicle fire.

Engine 13 has the bulk of the fire under control. Unknown what caused the fire and no injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/cQ9ku0tgjD — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 14, 2021

According to CSFD, the fire is under control, no building structures were threatened, and no known injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.