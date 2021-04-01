Crews contain grass fire northwest side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews responded to a grass fire on the northwest side of Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) contained the fire around 4 p.m. The grass fire burned approximately two acres near W. Fillmore St. and Centennial Blvd.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Fillmore/Centennial. Grass fire is approx 2 acres. No structures threatened at this time pic.twitter.com/DDvwhyqvDn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021

UPDATE- #grassfire off Centennial/Fillmore. Fire is contained at approx 1.5 to 2 acres. Crews will be on scene for awhile mopping up hotspots. Unknown on cause of fire pic.twitter.com/y4GTVzS6Tf — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021

No structures were threatened. It was near the King Soopers and the VA hospital.

CSFD had five brush trucks, 3 engines, 2 BCs, on the scene, and one resource from Colorado Springs Utilities.