Crews contain grass fire northwest side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews responded to a grass fire on the northwest side of Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) contained the fire around 4 p.m. The grass fire burned approximately two acres near W. Fillmore St. and Centennial Blvd.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No structures were threatened. It was near the King Soopers and the VA hospital.
CSFD had five brush trucks, 3 engines, 2 BCs, on the scene, and one resource from Colorado Springs Utilities.