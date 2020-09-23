Crews battle abandoned house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Firefighters with Pueblo Fire Department battled an abandoned house fire near E Abriendo Ave and I-25 on Tuesday night around 5:45 p.m.

The Pueblo Fire Department says a Pueblo Police Department witnessed a lightning strike moments prior, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PFD tells FOX21 the house is an abandoned home in the 700 block of Bellevue Place that had a fire two months ago which cause a partial collapse, and this fire caused the house to collapse even further.

Crews are on scene to put out any flare-ups due to the structure of the house.

Firefighters on scene worked to make sure surrounding buildings were safe from the flames.

No one was hurt or displaced.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.