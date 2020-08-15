Crash temporarily shuts down I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Early Sunday morning, Pueblo Police responded to a head-on crash that temporarily shut down I-25 at McCulley Avenue & Abriendo Avenue.

Pueblo Police say around 1:30 a.m., a black sedan drove southbound in the northbound lanes and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The man and woman inside of the pickup were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the black sedan had to be extricated from the car and she was taken to the hospital.

Pueblo Police say the driver of the black sedan is suspected of DUI.

Everyone involved is in serious condition, according to police.