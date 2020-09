COLORADO SPRINGS — Palmer Park is closed in both directions from Powers to Space Center Drive after a crash.

Large traffic crash at Powers/Palmer Park Bl. Southbound Powers is shut down. Eastbound and Westbound Palmer Park Bl is shut down. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 12, 2020

A witness told FOX21 that a truck with a trailer going southbound on Powers attempted to turn right, the trailer jumped the median, hit a car there, and went airborne into the Walmart parking lot hitting several other cars.

At least one person went to the hospital but it’s unclear the extent of their injuries at this time.

FOX21 is working to learn more check back later.