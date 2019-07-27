Crash on I-25 in Monument slows traffic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONUMENT, Colo — There are multiple crews on scene of a crash on I-25 through Monument.

It appears to be at the intersection with Highway 105.

Traffic is backed up for quite a ways.

Stay with FOX21 for more details on this crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story