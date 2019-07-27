Crash on I-25 in Monument slows traffic

MONUMENT, Colo — There are multiple crews on scene of a crash on I-25 through Monument.

It appears to be at the intersection with Highway 105.

Traffic is backed up for quite a ways.

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 161 – CO 105 and MM 159. Crash blocking the right lane and right shoulder expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 27, 2019

Stay with FOX21 for more details on this crash.