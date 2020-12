COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a truck along S. Nevada and Las Vegas Street just north of I-25.

Officers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. near Dorchester Park. Southbound Nevada was closed for several hours between Las Vegas Street and I-25 Wednesday evening.

No word yet on the victims condition, name or age.

