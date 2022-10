(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is alerting drivers of a crash that has caused the closure of northbound I-25 between Pikes Peak International Raceway (Exit 122) and Clear Spring Ranch (Exit 123) at Mile Point 122.

CDOT tweeted about the crash just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. CDOT told drivers to use caution and slower speeds, as emergency crews are in the area.