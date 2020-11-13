UPDATE: All lanes back open SB I-25 south of South Academy

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR_CRASH(1).JPG_38242

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Department of Transportation all lanes are back open as of 4:15 P.M., Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Interstate 25, between Exit 135 South Academy Boulevard and Exit 132 Mesa Ridge Parkway, right lanes are blocked due to a serious crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about a mile south of South Academy near mile marker 134 just after 3:30 P.M., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

No other information was immediately available. FOX21 is working to find out more, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local