UPDATE: All lanes back open SB I-25 south of South Academy

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Department of Transportation all lanes are back open as of 4:15 P.M., Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Interstate 25, between Exit 135 South Academy Boulevard and Exit 132 Mesa Ridge Parkway, right lanes are blocked due to a serious crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard and Exit 132 – CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway. Right lanes are blocked, be prepared to stop, expect delays https://t.co/zWMpbLTyzO — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 13, 2020

The crash happened about a mile south of South Academy near mile marker 134 just after 3:30 P.M., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Per CSP, crash SB I-25 approximately a mile south of S. Academy near MM134, blocking traffic. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 13, 2020

No other information was immediately available. FOX21 is working to find out more, check back for updates.