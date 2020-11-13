UPDATE: All lanes back open SB I-25 south of South Academy

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Department of Transportation all lanes are back open as of 4:15 P.M., Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Interstate 25, between Exit 135 South Academy Boulevard and Exit 132 Mesa Ridge Parkway, right lanes are blocked due to a serious crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The crash happened about a mile south of South Academy near mile marker 134 just after 3:30 P.M., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
No other information was immediately available. FOX21 is working to find out more, check back for updates.