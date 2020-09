COLORADO SPRINGS– I-25 is blocked from N Academy Blvd southbound due to a crash at the Woodmen Road exit.

FOX21 crews say the crash happened around 7:00 p.m.

A man has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Accident blocking entire southbound lane on I25 near Woodmen Road. Police have been called pic.twitter.com/Zmqi9Q7Duv — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) September 9, 2020

Colorado Springs Police say to avoid the area.

Alert: Due to a serious injury rollover traffic crash, as of 7:05pm, Interstate 25 is closed from N Academy Boulevard southbound. The length of the closure is unknown at this point. Please avoid the area and drive safely. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for updates.