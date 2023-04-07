UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/7/2023 6:33 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The trapped parties have been freed from the wreckage and are being taken to the hospital, CSFD said.

FRIDAY 4/7/2023 6:22 p.m.

Three lanes of southbound North Powers Boulevard are blocked at East Woodmen Road due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about the crash just before 6:15 p.m. on Friday, April 7. People are trapped in the wreckage, and CSFD asked the public to avoid the area while crews respond.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

