UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/7/2023 6:33 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The trapped parties have been freed from the wreckage and are being taken to the hospital, CSFD said.
FRIDAY 4/7/2023 6:22 p.m.
Three lanes of southbound North Powers Boulevard are blocked at East Woodmen Road due to a crash.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about the crash just before 6:15 p.m. on Friday, April 7. People are trapped in the wreckage, and CSFD asked the public to avoid the area while crews respond.
