(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash at Wooten Road and Galley Road sent one of the drivers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a car was turning left from westbound Galley when it was hit by a Jeep heading eastbound on Galley.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Mike Duran

Police on the scene said a driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.