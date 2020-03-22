Crafters make masks to help those on the frontlines of coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Crafters for a Cause group has stepped up to help make masks for hospital workers and first responders working to help those fighting the coronavirus.

“We didn’t just pull this idea out of thin air. There are protocols, there are procedures there are lists to make sure they are made appropriately,” Codi Natelli, the lead crafter of Colorado Springs for Colorado Crafting for a Cause.

Natelli alone has already sewed 378 masks. She said their goal is to sew over 4,000.

“They are on the frontlines and they’re the ones we should be protecting as much as possible,” Natelli said.

The masks are made of a certain material that helps protect the face from receiving germs. Natelli said they follow special steps to do so. She said these masks are there to fill the time until the medical grade ones are replenished.

“I’ve been doing this for four days. So we’re hunkering down and getting ready to go,” Natelli said.

Here is the website provided by Natelli that gives the special materials needed to sew the masks.

She said they are having the sewers work from home to practice social distancing.

“Our crafters are in the age group most vulnerable at this point. I don’t want to put them in any more danger than they already are,” Natelli said.

They are looking for additional fabric donations and people looking to sew. You can join their facebook group for additional information.

A local company called Equip who focuses on custom covers for equipment and display units is also stepping up to help. They are looking to raise money via GoFundMe to help provide more materials.