(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared a video of a bear breaking into a truck on Friday, May 12.

The video shows the bear approaching a silver truck smelling around the rear door before standing on its hind legs and managing to open the door. The bear then rummages around the back of the truck, dumping out a cooler before taking off with a bag in its mouth.

According to CPW, there have been 173 reports of bear activity in 25 Colorado counties so far in 2023. CPW said bears should not be eating from trash receptacles, bird feeders, or other human-provided food sources.

“Bears are gonna bear – people are the solution – change your habits,” said CPW.