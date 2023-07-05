Rusty crayfish are an invasive species of concern in Colorado, first detected within the state in 2009. Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking the public for feedback on the possibility of importing crayfish.

According to CPW, crayfish, sometimes called crawfish, have been prohibited in Colorado for decades in order to protect the state’s natural aquatic ecosystems and native species. CPW said rusty crayfish in particular have been a top invasive concern since their detection in Colorado in 2009.

However, CPW said it has become aware of a “significant market” for live crayfish being imported from outside the state. CPW said the major species being imported is the red swamp crayfish, a species that is currently not allowed to be imported or possessed in Colorado.

In response to this emerging market for red swamp crayfish, CPW said it is reviewing current regulations and seeking input from the public on importing red swamp crayfish into Colorado.

Members of the public can learn more about the regulation review process and share their feedback at EngageCPW.org through July 30, 2023.

CPW said crayfish regulations are tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the July 17, 2023 Fish Health Board (FHB) meeting and the August 24-25 Parks and Wildlife Commission (PWC) meeting.