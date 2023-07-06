(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a bald eagle from southern Douglas County on Independence Day, after the bird appeared to have suffered a head injury.

CPW posted on Twitter on Wednesday and said officers responded to an injured fledgling bald eagle that had been acting strangely in the area for several days.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said officers carefully captured the eaglet and transported it to Birds of Prey in Broomfield to be treated for a possible head injury. CPW said the eagle’s injury is not suspected to be intentionally caused, jokingly saying “no foul (or fowl) play suspected.”