(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a bald eagle from southern Douglas County on Independence Day, after the bird appeared to have suffered a head injury.
CPW posted on Twitter on Wednesday and said officers responded to an injured fledgling bald eagle that had been acting strangely in the area for several days.
CPW said officers carefully captured the eaglet and transported it to Birds of Prey in Broomfield to be treated for a possible head injury. CPW said the eagle’s injury is not suspected to be intentionally caused, jokingly saying “no foul (or fowl) play suspected.”