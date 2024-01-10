CPW looking to reunite doll found in canyon with owner

(BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is looking to reunite a doll with her owner, after the doll was found in a state park and decided to extend her outdoor vacation a bit longer.

CPW said the doll was found at Supremacy Rock in Eldorado Canyon on Thursday morning, Jan. 4. Since then, she’s been enjoying some rock climbing, greeting park visitors, and even helping out the park maintenance team!

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

While the red-headed doll has become quite the little helper, CPW would still like to reunite her with her family, who are probably missing her.

If this doll belongs to you or you know where her family is, CPW asked that you contact (303) 494-3943.