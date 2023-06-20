(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating after several people fell from a boat in the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge, and a 60-year-old man died on Monday, June 19.

According to a press release from CPW, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, several people fell from a boat on a commercial rafting trip, as the boat entered the Boat Eater Rapid just past the Royal Gorge Bridge. All the passengers were rescued by other boats on the trip, though a 60-year-old man was pulled unresponsive from the water.

CPW said a guide immediately pulled the boat to shore and began CPR while another guide retrieved a heart defibrillator stationed along the river banks. The guides performed CPR until an emergency vehicle travelling by railroad tracks arrived and took the man out of the gorge.

Crews continued CPR but the man was unfortunately declared dead by responding medical personnel.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager, noting the victim was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a helmet.

This death is the 12th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023, CPW said.