(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is renewing a warning to stay away from wildlife after two hikers encountered a defensive cow moose and her calf in Teller County on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

CPW said the hikers and their three dogs came across the adult moose and calf near the popular Crags Trail, which is off Colorado Highway 67 about 3 miles south of Divide. All three dogs were reportedly on-leash.

The hikers told CPW that they saw the cow moose and its calf in the first clearing about a mile into the Crags Trail. The hikers observed the moose for a bit, then tried to go around while keeping their distance. The moose, however, continued to close the distance.

As the moose approached, one of the dogs began to bark. CPW said the moose then rushed the hikers and trampled one of them. They were able to get the moose off and tried to run away, but the moose continued to chase after them down the trail.

Eventually, the moose stopped chasing them and they were able to get to their vehicles without further incident. The injured hiker was able to walk out on their own and went to the hospital to be evaluated. Fortunately, they sustained only minor injuries.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

CPW said the moose population in the state is growing, especially in Teller County. There are currently estimated to be 3,500 moose in the state, compared to 2,250 in 2013. With more people moving into Colorado and a growing moose population, it’s becoming especially important to take precautions when recreating in the state.

After a 2022 incident on the Crags Trail in which a woman broke her arm, CPW posted signs warning people that there are moose in the area with tips on avoiding dangerous encounters. CPW also produced a video illustrating how people can be safe and responsible around moose, which can be found on YouTube.

There have been two other reported moose attacks on humans in Colorado this year, both in the Boulder County area – another area with growing moose and human populations.

“This cow moose was exhibiting classic protective behavior of its calf,” Kroening said. “If you are in the backcountry, give wildlife extra space. Especially when wildlife are raising their young.”

CPW also recommended always leashing your dog, or better yet, leaving them at home when traversing areas known for wildlife.

“Do not approach, touch, or feed wild animals,” Kroening said. “Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance. Keep your dog on a leash if you see wildlife ahead of you on a trail, do not attempt to keep going. Instead, back away slowly and return the way you came.”