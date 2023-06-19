(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning boaters in the Royal Gorge area about a car that rolled into the Arkansas River and will likely be a hazard until it can be removed.

CPW posted about the car on Facebook on Monday, June 19, along with accompanying photos of the nearly submerged car.

CPW said the car is in the river about half a mile below the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the Highway 50 bridge. It is just right of the center of the river and mostly covered in water. It will likely be entirely covered as the water level rises, CPW said.

CPW warned that, from far away, the car will look like a flat rock barely below the surface, which should give boaters plenty of time and space to get around it to the left, if they know what to look for.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said the car will not be removed from the river until the water level drops, so boaters should be aware in the meantime.

The car was unoccupied when it rolled off the boat ramp and into the river, CPW said.