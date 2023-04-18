(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — The public has been asked to avoid the area of the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area (SWA) due to a wildfire.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) tweeted the warning on Tuesday, April 18 at around 3:30 p.m. and asked the public to avoid the area so emergency personnel can respond.

John Martin Reservoir SWA is located in Bent County, between Las Animas and Lamar.

John Martin SWA, Courtesy: CPW SE Region

CPW said at 3:35 p.m. that a helicopter had joined firefighting operations.

“Last April a wildfire erupted in brush along the Arkansas River bottom and burned the west end of the 19,471-acre SWA,” stated CPW SE Region.

Courtesy: Bent County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Bent County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office facebook page, due to the wildfire, Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar will be closed due to smoke.

FOX21 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.