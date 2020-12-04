Cowboy Christmas Jubilee is back at the Flying W Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cowboy Christmas Jubilee at the Flying W Ranch is getting ready to kick off this upcoming Friday.

The Colorado Springs staple is decked out in Christmas spirit inside and out while making modifications to meet restrictions.

“It’s a tradition for us, the venue is gorgeous and beautiful,” said Flying W Ranch Owner Leigh Ann Wolfe.

This past summer, the ranch reopened after it was destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012. The ranch was hoping for a huge turnout but COVID-19 made it difficult to do so. In the past, the iconic venue has attracted millions of people but this past summer Wolfe said only 18,000 people were able to come out.

With the upcoming Cowboy Christmas Jubilee they hope enough tickets will be sold to keep the ranch and its employees afloat.

“It’s a big one,” said Wolfe. “We really need to be sold out every night, we really do.”

The El Paso County Public Health Department has been working with the ranch to make sure COVID-19 requirements are met. Modifications have been made, heaters have been added, spacing has been enforced and more to meet requirements.

“We have an amazing musicianship, it’s going to be a happy environment,” said Wolfe.

The iconic Flying W Wrangler will be center stage during the Jubilee, giving the Pikes Peak Region rare live performances during a global pandemic.

“I think for us musicians to still be able to perform live not on Facebook or Zoom but an actual audience, it’s phenomenal,” said Wrangler Seth Weil.

Tickets can be purchased on their website here. Some events have been sold out already but the ranch is looking to add additional dates, but nothing is set in stone yet.