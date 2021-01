IDLEDALE, Co.– A cow elk was rescued after getting stuck in a lawn chair in Idledale, Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a local homeowner reported the cow elk was stuck around it’s neck and front legs.

Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson was able to immobilize the cow elk and remove the chair without complications.

CPW tweeted, “We see wildlife that mostly get caught up in swings, hammocks and netting, but lawn furniture is somewhat common.”