COVID-19 vaccinations offered to more high school students in Pueblo

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 and FEMA are partnering to host school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Starting Friday, April 23 at Central High School, students 16 and older, their parents and any community member can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at no charge.

Central: April 23 (first dose) and May 14 (second)

April 23 (first dose) and May 14 (second) South: April 28 and May 19

April 28 and May 19 Centennial: April 30 and May 21

April 30 and May 21 East: May 7 and May 28

Related Content COVID-19 vaccinations offered to high school students in Pueblo

All clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of South, which is scheduled from 4-9 p.m.

All clinics are open to everyone and no pre-registration is necessary. For those who would like to pre-register at a specific site, please use this link https://www.primarybio.com/r/centurapopup or call 720-263-5737 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Students under the age of 18 will need a waiver signed by their parents in order to be vaccinated. If the waiver is signed during the pre-registration process, the parent will not need to accompany the student to the site. If the waiver is not pre-signed, the parent/guardian will need to accompany the minor to sign a waiver in-person, and he or she can also receive the vaccination at that time.

FEMA also is offering vaccinations at the Colorado State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days a week.

With graduation season and summer just around the corner, getting the vaccination has never been more convenient, thanks to the efforts of FEMA in conjunction with Centura Health and the State of Colorado.