COVID-19 testing site at Colorado State Fairgrounds closed Monday due to severe cold weather

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site in Pueblo will be closed on Monday, October 26 due to severe cold weather.

On Sunday, the state announced that five community testing sites will be closed:

Water World in Adams county Aurora Sports Park in Arapahoe county Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo county Stazio Ball Fields in Boulder county Public Health Office in Fremont county.

Some local public health agencies may choose to make alternative arrangements. Please check with your local public health department for available options. The testing sites are not by appointment.

There are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state. The state’s website has a list of locations. Some private providers may be open on Monday.

State officials advise that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus get tested 7 days after exposure and quarantine for a full 14 days, regardless of test result.

Coloradans with symptoms should isolate and get tested as soon as possible. Please review the instructions on quarantine and isolation. If having severe or life-threatening symptoms, contact 911.

