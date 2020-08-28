COVID-19 testing site at Citadel Mall closes early due to weather

A new community-based COVID-19 testing center will open Tuesday outside of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall closed early Friday afternoon.

The free testing site will open as scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29.

It is located southeast of the JCPenny at 680 Citadel Drive east.

It is open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. No insurance or referral is required, but EPCPH encourages people to register ahead of time to limit the wait time.

For an updated status on the testing site and more information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s website.