COVID-19 testing site at Citadel Mall closes early due to inclement weather

COLORADO SPRINGS– Due to inclement weather and the potential for lightning and hail, the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall closed early Wednesday afternoon.

The free testing site will open as scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20.

It is located southeast of the JCPenny at 680 Citadel Drive east.

It is open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10:00 a.m- 7:00 p.m. No insurance or referral is required but EPCPH encourages people to register ahead of time to limit the wait time.

For updated status of the testing site and more information, please visit El Paso County Public Health’s website at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.