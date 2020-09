COLORADO SPRINGS– Due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall closed early Tuesday evening.

It will reopen as scheduled at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9.

The Citadel Mall testing site is free and does not require health insurance. The normal hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For updated status of the testing site and more information, please visit El Paso County Public Health’s website at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.